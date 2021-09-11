HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $364,391,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,833,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,841,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,491,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.0% in the first quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,564,000 after acquiring an additional 607,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $108.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.68. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $111.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

