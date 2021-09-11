HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after buying an additional 726,497 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

NYSE:WLL opened at $51.02 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

