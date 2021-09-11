Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC opened at $150.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.90. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $152.37.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

