Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

LON:HFG opened at GBX 1,124 ($14.69) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,135.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,141.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £923.56 million and a P/E ratio of 23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34. Hilton Food Group has a twelve month low of GBX 986 ($12.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,298 ($16.96).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

