Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 925,530 shares.The stock last traded at $6.61 and had previously closed at $6.31.

Hippo Company Profile (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

