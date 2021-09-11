Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.03 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Shares of HCXLF stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

