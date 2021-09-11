Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.57. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.15 million.

Several brokerages have commented on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.47%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

