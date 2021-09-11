Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HEP. Raymond James cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after buying an additional 2,912,562 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after buying an additional 1,423,440 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 1,110,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 467,440 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

