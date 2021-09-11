Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 41.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

