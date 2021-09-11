Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $222.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

