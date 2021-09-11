Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.95-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.6-35.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.08 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.100 EPS.

HON traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,573. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.25. The firm has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

