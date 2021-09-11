Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.45 Million

Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to report $329.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.50 million to $335.40 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $337.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 150,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,663. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 107,441.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 12,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 631.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 247,109 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 122.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

