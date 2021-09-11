Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 9.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 35,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.

Shares of HZNP opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $111.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

