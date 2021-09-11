HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $186.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, HOYA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of HOCPY opened at $167.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 1 year low of $100.73 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.41.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

