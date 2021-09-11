HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

HTGM stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 143,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 88,388 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 534,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

