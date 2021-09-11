Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) PT Lowered to $28.00

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 306.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. Humanigen has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humanigen will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,096,407 shares of company stock worth $37,927,382 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

