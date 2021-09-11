Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HGEN. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -2.38. Humanigen has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $29.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Humanigen will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,871,674.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,096,407 shares of company stock valued at $37,927,382. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

