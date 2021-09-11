Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, October 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

HURC opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.13 million, a P/E ratio of 217.27 and a beta of 0.56. Hurco Companies has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

