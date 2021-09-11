Hxro (HXRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $139.86 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001263 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $139.86 million and approximately $498,079.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00060134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00161891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043529 BTC.



Hxro is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,512,074 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “



