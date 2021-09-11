Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

H has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.03.

NYSE:H opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.66.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $232,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 350,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $2,701,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 17.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 77.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

