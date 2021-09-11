IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,637,933 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,666 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of IAMGOLD worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

IAG opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.