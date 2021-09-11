IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IAG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.56.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.16 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,151 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 2,626.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,418 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,744,000 after buying an additional 1,644,254 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 1,424,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

