Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.32 and last traded at $31.50. 1,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 81,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.36). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

