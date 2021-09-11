Indexed Finance (NDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $71,616.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $71,616.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00006679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00069980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00127540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00180429 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,283.52 or 1.00020703 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.04 or 0.07110115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.55 or 0.00926692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

