Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INGXF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.85.

INGXF stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.89 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 22.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

