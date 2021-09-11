Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 4.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMAR. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

PMAR stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19.

