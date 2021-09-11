Insider Buying: BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Buys $47,534.62 in Stock

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. BGSF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $132.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BGSF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

