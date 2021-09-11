Insider Selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Director Sells 77,381 Shares of Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

