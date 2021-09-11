Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $122.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.07. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. Equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

