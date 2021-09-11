Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $122.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.07. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. Equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.