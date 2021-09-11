Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Sells $230,500.00 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BKR opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -795.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.