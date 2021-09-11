Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $1,372,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLI opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.71. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

