Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CRO Sells 94 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $281.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.17. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.21 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
