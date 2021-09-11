Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CRO Sells 94 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $281.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.17. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.21 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

