Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $10,814,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Stanley Tang sold 3,282 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $603,822.36.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $9,991,850.00.
- On Friday, July 9th, Stanley Tang sold 4,278 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total transaction of $770,724.48.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $2,476,128.20.
Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $210.37 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.14 and its 200-day moving average is $159.92. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.