Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $10,814,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Stanley Tang sold 3,282 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $603,822.36.

On Monday, August 23rd, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $9,991,850.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Stanley Tang sold 4,278 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total transaction of $770,724.48.

On Thursday, June 24th, Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $2,476,128.20.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $210.37 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.14 and its 200-day moving average is $159.92. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.