Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 77,300 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total transaction of $29,060,162.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total value of $2,375,478.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $28,654,337.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total transaction of $28,116,329.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $28,481,185.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total transaction of $27,630,885.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total value of $28,040,575.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total transaction of $27,650,210.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total transaction of $28,055,262.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $378.69 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Facebook by 94.4% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.6% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 338,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

