Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Sells $55,785.14 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,785.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,397.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,361 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $59,048.61.

On Monday, August 30th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,840 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $474,014.40.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $1,201,010.21.

On Monday, August 23rd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $405,788.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNBE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,160,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,707,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

