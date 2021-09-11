Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $36,802.50 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $36,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PKBK stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $250.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 51,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

