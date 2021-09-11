Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Sells $4,489,493.05 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 29,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $4,489,493.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,466,180.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Ying Du sold 24,145 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $3,501,990.80.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ying Du sold 28,443 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $4,165,761.78.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $137.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.19. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 82.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

