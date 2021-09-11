inSure DeFi Reaches Market Cap of $117.98 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $117.98 million and $276,542.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 47.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00059641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00163821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00043703 BTC.

inSure DeFi Coin Profile

inSure DeFi is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

