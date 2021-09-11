Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce $315.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.00 million and the highest is $316.50 million. Interface reported sales of $278.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

TILE traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 285,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,505. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $839.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Interface by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Interface by 10,312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.