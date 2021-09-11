International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (ICAGY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ICAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

