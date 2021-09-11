International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (ICAGY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ICAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

