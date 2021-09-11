International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)’s share price rose 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 22,946 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 13,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm has a market cap of $6.67 million, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

International Zeolite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

