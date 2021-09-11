InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.74 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $229.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.29 and its 200 day moving average is $220.51.

