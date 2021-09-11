InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $239.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $229.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

