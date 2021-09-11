InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

