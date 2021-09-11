InterOcean Capital Group LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.06% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $34,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $127,235. Company insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of STXB opened at $23.53 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $403.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.89%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

