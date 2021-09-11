InterOcean Capital Group LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.21.

