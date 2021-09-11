InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 2,608 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36. The stock has a market cap of $189.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.