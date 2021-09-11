Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading Down 1.9%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) shares were down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 820,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 905,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth $192,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

