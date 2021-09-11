Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Holdings Raised by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

PEZ traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $97.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

