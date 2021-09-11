Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Acquired by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 968.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 171,459 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 2,546.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PRN traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.47. 6,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,718. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.90. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $72.49 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.